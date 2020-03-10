Syrian army uncovers militant chemical weapons workshop in western Aleppo

Syria’s official news agency SANA, citing an unnamed field officer, reported that the covert workshop was uncovered inside a terrorist hideout dug inside a mountain in the recently-liberated Anjara area on Tuesday as army troopers were combing the region for hidden ordinance as well as improvised explosive devices, and were preparing repatriation of local residents, Presstv Reported.

The officer added that shells of various calibers in addition to plastic jerry cans and barrels full of different chemicals and toxic substances were found at the place.

A number of identity cards belonging to militants, and documents containing execution orders signed by terrorist Abdullah al-Muhaysini were recovered there as well.

The officer noted that militants were producing the chemical warfare for members of the so-called civil defense group White Helmets in order to be used in their false-flag attacks against civilians.

Elsewhere in the town of Kafr Naha, Syrian government forces discovered two workshops that Takfiri militants used to produce improvised cannons, and different shells and rockets.

Separately, shells weighing 40 kilograms each and small mortar shells were found at a textiles workshop in the town of A’wejel.

On March 4, the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Sides in Syria said a group of foreign-sponsored Takfiri militants had sought to explode several containers with toxic substances in the strategic Saraqib city of the country’s northwestern province of Idlib in a bid to incriminate Syrian government forces as a pretext for possible acts of aggression on army troops.

“In an effort to frustrate the advance of Syrian government forces in the western quarters of Saraqeb, a group of up to 15 terrorists tried on March 2 to detonate high-explosive ammunition along with tanks filled with toxic chemicals,” the center announced in a statement at the time.

The statement added, “As the terrorists weren’t proficient enough in handling toxic substances, one of the tanks leaked, inflicting casualties among the attackers themselves who received severe chemical poisoning, having failed to blow up the charges.”

The report came only two days after Syrian army soldiers and their allies entered Saraqib after violent clashes with extremists there, and severely hitting their positions and fortification lines.