Trump scared journalists will deliberately infect him with coronavirus: Report

Despite his efforts to downplay concerns about a coronavirus outbreak in the US, Trump is said to be privately terrified about getting the virus himself, according to sources who spoke to Vanity Fair.

One source told the magazine Trump has told aides that he is afraid journalists might try to contract coronavirus so they can infect him on Air Force One, the Boeing 747 aircraft modified and used to transport US presidents, Presstv Reported.

“He’s definitely melting down over this,” the source, who is said to be close to the administration, said.

Trump has also reportedly barred anyone with a cough to enter the White House.

“Donald is a famous germaphobe. He hates it if someone is eating nachos and dips a chip back in after taking a bite. He calls them ‘double dippers,’” a prominent Republican told the magazine.

The virus, which can cause a sometimes fatal flu-like respiratory illness, has steadily spread in the United States this week, disrupting life and spooking investors who worry that a contraction in economic activity could trigger a recession.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said Monday that Trump has not been tested for Covid-19 yet, despite coming into close contact with several Republican lawmakers who have self-quarantined over the virus.

Revelations that the contagion was only one step removed from the US president himself underscores how the virus could put any American at risk.

There have been 26 coronavirus-related deaths in the US as of Tuesday morning, with 755 confirmed, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. cases.