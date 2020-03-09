Trump scared journalists will deliberately infect him with coronavirus: Report

"Trump told aides he’s afraid journalists will try to purposefully contract #coronavirus to give it to him on Air Force 1 ..source also said Trump has asked the Secret Service to set up a screening program & bar anyone who has a cough from the WH grounds" bit.ly/38yRZcv
Leader: Iranian healthcare defenders who die in virus fight are martyrs
Gov’t spokesman: Iran may postpone runoff parliamentary elections over coronavirus outbreak
Bahraini, Indian citizens stranded in Iran return home
Iran Air resumes flights to Europe
Iran rejects Saudi claims about Bushehr plant safety
Larijani: World must push US to lift anti-Iran sanctions amid virus epidemic
India to evacuate Indians from Iran
Health minister asks research teams for help in coronavirus fight
27 killed in Iran from methanol poisoning after virus ''cure'' rumors
UN urged to end brutality against Muslims in India