Rouhani: Entire government involved in coronavirus fight

President urges people to stay indoors

President Hassan Rouhani said Wednesday his entire government is engaged in the fight against a coronavirus outbreak across the country, stressing that all state institutions and officials are, in parallel, doing their utmost to minimize the damage caused by the epidemic to people’s livelihood.

Speaking at a cabinet meeting, Rouhani said everyone at the cabinet and government institutions — including those related to economy, science, research and defense — are supporting the Health Ministry and the crisis committee formed to manage the nationwide fight.

“The entire government is playing a role in the committee,” said Rouhani during a cabinet meeting, flanked by ministers wearing masks. “There is no individual in our administration that is not engaged.”

A section of the government is trying to help people live their normal lives, said the president. “What does a normal life mean? This means electricity, water, petrol, gas, and monetary issues. Our effort is focused on making people’s lives, which are currently difficult, easier and more tolerable.”

Besides the officials, the president added, the Iranian Armed Forces, including the army and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, are likewise active in containing the virus, adding that they have expressed readiness to prepare makeshift hospitals wherever the need be.

Avoid traveling

The outbreak of the coronavirus in Iran is one of the deadliest outside China, where the disease originated.

Iran announced its first coronavirus deaths, in the Shia holy city of Qom, on February 19.

The country did not impose quarantines but authorities have repeatedly called on people to refrain from traveling.

They have closed schools and universities and resorted to shutting hotels and other tourist accommodation to discourage travel.

Rouhani also called on people to limit their movements in order to contain the virus.

"Movements must be reduced to the possible minimum, unless it is absolutely necessary," he continued.

He said these days, people are dealing with new problem which has been unprecedented over the past decades in Iran as well as in other countries.

Rouhani called for the change of lifestyle and urged to take the novel coronavirus issue seriously.

"Everyone must pay attention to protocols and be careful so the virus’s spread can be contained," the president added.

Rouhani also warned against "exaggerating" the number of dead by non-official toll and causing "fear and anxiety" among the public.

In moves to prevent panic over the coronavirus in Iran, Rouhani appealed to people not to spread rumors and the judiciary banned most officials from announcing numbers of those infected.

"Only the Health Ministry ... is in charge of announcing figures ... violators will be charged with acting against national security," said Iran's Prosecutor General Mohammad Ja’far Montazeri in a statement.

New fatalities

The Health Ministry on Wednesday reported 63 new deaths from the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the highest single-day toll since it announced the first deaths from the outbreak.

"Based on new lab results, we have identified 958 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection in the country, bringing the total number of cases to 9,000," Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said in a televised news conference.

"Unfortunately in the past 24 hours, we have had reports of 63 deaths and overall 354 have lost their lives" to the virus, he added.

Tehran Province had the most new infections with 256 cases.

The central province of Isfahan followed with 170, and Semnan, to the east of the capital Tehran, had 63.

Bushehr as well as Kohgiluyeh and Boyerahmad in the southwest had no new cases.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.

Jahanpour said the number of infections was still on the rise and that Iran would not be "celebrating the end of coronavirus" during the New Year holidays, which start on March 20.

At least seven officials and politicians, including an adviser to Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, have died from the coronavirus.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, has canceled his annual public speech marking the Iranian New Year. He said doctors and nurses who die "combating the virus will be recognized as martyrs."

Apart from direct fatalities, 84 people have died from methanol poisoning in Iran after rumors circulated that drinking alcohol can help cure or protect from the virus.

In some provinces such as Khuzestan in the southwest, the death toll from poisoning is higher than that from the coronavirus.

Press TV, AFP, Reuters, AP, and Xinhua contributed to this story.