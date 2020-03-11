RSS
News ID: 266773
Published: 0334 GMT March 11, 2020

Iran’s Tavassoli nominated for best futsal keeper award

Iran’s Tavassoli nominated for best futsal keeper award
IRNA

Sports Desk

Iran’s Farzaneh Tavassoli was shortlisted for the Best Goalkeeper of the World award.

The Futsal Planet website released the nominees’ list of the category on Wednesday as the Iranian international and Namino Isfahan’s player will compete with nine other fellow goalkeepers for the prestigious prize at the 20th anniversary of the Futsalplanet Awards.

Portugal’s Ana Catarina, a winner of the award in 2018, Brazilian duo Flavi, and Júlia Inês Melz are also among the nominees.

Ana Carolina of Italy, Russian Anastasia Ivanova, Spain’s Marta Balbuena and Silvia Aguete Outón, as well as Uruguay’s Sofia Olivera and Ayaka Yamamoto of Japan will also fancy their chances to be named the best female keeper of the year on March 26.

Iranian referee Gelareh Nazemi has also been nominated for the Best Referee in the World award.

 

 

 

   
IranDaily
 
