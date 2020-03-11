Iran emphasizes importance of Iran-Russia-Turkey talks on Syria

National Desk

An Iranian official emphasized the importance of the negotiations between Iran, Turkey, and Russia on Syria and the Astana and Sochi agreements.

Hossein Amir Abdollahian, a senior advisor to Iran’s Parliament speaker, on Wednesday exchanged views with Syrian Ambassador to Tehran Adnan Mahmoud on a range of issues including developments in Syria’s war on terrorists, IRNA reported.

Back in September 2018, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan reached an Iran-brokered deal, known as the Sochi agreement, to set up a demilitarization zone in Idlib, the last bastion of terrorists in Syria’s nine-year war.

Since 2017, Iran, Russia, and Turkey also have been mediating peace talks between representatives from the Syrian government and opposition groups in a series of rounds held in Astana and other places. The talks are collectively referred to as the Astana peace process.

In recent months, Syrian forces have advanced against terrorists in Idlib Province that has also been the scene of military clashes between Syria and Turkey which have supported Syrian opposition since 2011.

The Iranian official congratulated the Syrian Army’s recent victories against terrorists in Idlib, saying that the current crisis in the Syrian region should be resolved through political means.

The Syrian ambassador, for his part, described the victories against terrorism as a result of the sacrifices of the Syrian Army and the support of Iran, Russia, and Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement.