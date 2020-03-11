Iran urges JCPOA parties to save accord, restore balance between rights and duties

Iran's permanent representative to Vienna-based international organizations Kazem Gharib-Abadi made the remarks as he addressed a meeting of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Vienna on Wednesday. The meeting focused on the latest report by the IAEA chief on Iran’s compliance with the landmark nuclear agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Presstv Reported.

He blamed the US’ withdrawal from the nuclear agreement for the challenges facing the deal.

While the root cause of the current situation is the unilateral withdrawal of the US from the deal and threatening countries, companies and banks who are willing to work with Iran with punishment, he said, “One shall not ignore the responsibility of the remaining parties. They should learn the necessary lessons and build upon the past experience to offset the damage incurred and level up again the ground for further continuation of the deal.”

Therefore, it is essential to restore the lost balance between the rights and responsibilities of all signatories, which are enshrined in the JCPOA, he added.

The future of the JCPOA has been in limbo since the US’ unilateral withdrawal from the accord in 2018 and Washington’s re-imposition of sanctions against Tehran.

Iran gradually reduced its commitments to the accord in retaliation for the US move, but stressed that the measures were reversible upon effective implementation of reciprocal obligations by the other parties.

The Iranian diplomat took swipe at the European parties to the JCPOA for commenting that Iran’s nuclear measures carried out in retaliation for the US acts are irreversible, asking them,“Is the damage incurred on Iran due to the sanctions and the Europeans’ inaction reversible? Are they ready to make up for billions of euros in loss which Iran has sustained in different sectors and which are the outcome of the US administration’s illegal measures?”

Gharib-Abadi also pointed to the “inhuman” sanctions imposed on the country by the US, saying the bans have “directly targeted the lives of the ordinary people, including by preventing provision of medicine to the people in need.” “Imposition of restrictions or sanctions of any kind on the provision of medicines, especially in this critical situation when the whole world, including Iran, is encountering coronavirus, is a clear violation of the right to health and the right to life,” he noted.

He said that contrary to the US, the Islamic Republic of Iran’s approach in the past four years is “clear evidence of its determination to implement the commitments under the deal, and proves its ardent willingness to find a rational and practical solution” to the issues facing the deal.

‘Iran only obliged to answer technical, legal questions’

In separate comments on Wednesday on the IAEA's latest report, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said Iran is not supposed to answer any IAEA questions that have no technical or legal grounds.

Mousavi said the IAEA should maintain its credibility and not be swayed by baseless allegations and political machinations of certain regimes.

“Iran is working with the Agency within a clear framework. The Agency needs to maintain its credibility and not pursue any allegation raised by anyone or a fake regime,” he said.

The remarks came two days after the IAEA chief again confirmed Iran's compliance with its commitments as per the JCPOA but repeated his past claim that Iran has been barring the Agency’s access to two out of three locations about which “the agency has identified a number of questions related to possible undeclared nuclear material and nuclear-related activities.”

"To date, the agency has not observed any changes to Iran’s implementation of its nuclear-related commitments under the JCPOA in connection with this announcement, or in the level of cooperation by Iran in relation to agency verification and monitoring activities under the JCPOA,” Rafael Mariano Grossi said while addressing the IAEA's Board of Governors on Monday.

He, however, said the “agency sought access to two of the locations. Iran has not provided access to these locations and has not engaged in substantive discussions to clarify the Agency’s questions.”

Iran argues that the IAEA's concerns about those sites, which have nothing to do with the country's nuclear program, emanate from false reports provided to the nuclear agency by Israeli spy agencies, as a result of which the country is under no obligation to address those concerns.

Last Thursday, Iran said it will not allow Israeli allegations, which Tel Aviv claims are rooted in findings of a so-called secret operation, to form the basis of the Islamic Republic’s cooperation with the United Nations nuclear agency.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran believes that merely forwarding some papers based on the Intelligence Services’ fabricated information is not consistent with the Agency’s Statute, Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement, and the Additional Protocol,” Iran’s mission to the IAEA said.