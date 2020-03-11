Iran’s annual iron ore extraction expected to reach 107m tons in 2022

Iran’s annual iron ore extraction is expected to reach 107 million tons in the year to March 2022, according to the target set in the country’s roadmap for developing the domestic mining industry and the four-year plan of the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade.

The country is expected to mine 105 million tons of iron ore in the 12-month time span to March 2021, IRNA wrote.

As per the domestic mining sector’s roadmap, in the previous Iranian year (which ended in March 2019), the country’s annual iron ore mining was expected to stand at 86 million tons. This came as, the amount of iron ore mined in the country in this period surpassed the annual target, indicating a one percent growth year-on-year. The set target for the year to March 2018 was 85 million tons.

Statistics by the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO) shows that 10 major mining complexes of the country extracted 49.06 million tons of iron ore during March 21-December 21, 2019, of which 19.6 percent pertained to Chadormalu Mining and Industrial Company, located in the central province of Yazd.

Moreover, during the nine-month period to December 2019, iron ore production by the same 10 domestic mining complexes stood at close to 25 million tons, of which 48.5 percent was the share of Gol-e Gohar Iron Ore Company.

These complexes sent 27.39 million tons of iron ore to the market during March-December 2019, with Chadormalu and Gol-e Gohar companies accounting for 36.5 percent (10.02 million tons) and 36 percent (9.87 million tons) of the figure, respectively.

In addition to Chadormalu and Gol-e Gohar companies, the other eight complexes included Jalalabad Zarand Iron Ore Complex, Sirjan Iron Ore Complex, Iran Central Iron Ore Company, Mishdovan Iron Ore Complex, Mahan Mines and Industries Development Company, Goharzamin Iron Ore Company, Sangan Iron Ore Complex and Iranian Central Plateau Iron Ore Mines Complex.

Based on the statistics, it was earlier predicted that Iran’s annual iron ore production would reach 94 million tons by March 19, 2020. However, the sector’s roadmap requires an additional seven million tons for the annual target (101 million tons) to be met.



