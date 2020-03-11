CEO: Iranian firm increases daily bleach output fivefold following coronavirus outbreak

Iran’s Karun Petrochemical Company has increased fivefold its daily production of bleach, a dilute solution of sodium hypochlorite, in the aftermath of the coronavirus outbreak in the country which has been followed by the growth in domestic demand for the product.

Speaking at a virtual press conference on Wednesday, Alireza Sadiqzadeh, the company’s CEO, added since 13 days ago, the firm’s daily thick bleach output has reached 100 tons from 20 tons, ISNA reported.

He said the company has done this in an effort to fulfill its social responsibilities at a time of crisis.

Sadiqzadeh added that bleach is among the company’s sub-products, stressing that the firm is capable of producing and delivering as much of the product as required without any limitation.

He said, “Over the past 13 days , we have produced 1,300 tons of thick bleach, equal to 13 million liters of thin bleach, of which 10 million liters have been distributed in Khuzestan Province (southwestern Iran) and the rest in other [Iranian] provinces [such as Lorestan, Kohgiluyeh-Boyer Ahmad, Fars, Tehran and Gilan.”

The firm’s CEO added his company is capable of delivering bleach in bulk containers, 220-liter barrels or even four-liter receptacles.

He added the company is faced with no problem for procuring raw material for bleach production as Arvand Petrochemical Company, another domestic firm, is fully cooperating with it in this field.

Sadiqzadeh underlined that the increase in bleach output has not had any negative impact on the production of his company’s main product, toluene diisocyanate (TDI).

He put at $0.25 the price of each liter of the bleach produced by his company, saying this comes as, the product with a five percent thickness is sold at $1.25 per liter in the domestic market, according to IRNA.

Sadiqzadeh said his company has so far delivered 2.5 million liters of thin bleach to prisons across the country.



