ITE 2020 postponed due to coronavirus epidemic

The date of the first Istanbul Transaction Exhibition (ITE 2020) was postponed due to global concerns about the spread of the coronavirus on August 5-6, 2020.

Emin Hi-tech Trade (EHT), the host of the first Istanbul Transaction Fair, decided to change the date of the event due to the health concerns of the Istanbul Transaction participants and their visitors.

Accordingly, ITE 2020 will be held on Wednesday and Thursday, August 5 and 6, 2020, at the Center for International and Specialist Congresses (ICC) in Istanbul.

Interested parties can find more information about ITE 2020 at eminht.com.

The event will be attended by leading brands and international media in a 3,000-square-meter area in one of the largest and most important exhibition centers in the city, fabacenter.com wrote.

Iranian Center for Promotion of Ebanking and Professional Training (FABA) collaborates with the expo organizers as a consultant and business partner.

The IT event, as a specialized, technological, business-to-business (B2B) event, is a place for interaction, collaboration, and trading of banking industry activists, payment card industry, insurance, smart city, software and hardware service providers, and new technology solutions providers based on global trends.

The organizers of the exhibition have prepared 120 booths for companies.