Tehran, Bishkek eager to boost ties: Kyrgyz speaker

Speaker of the Supreme Council of Kyrgyzstan Dastan Jumabekov, in a meeting with Iranian Ambassador to the Central Asian country Saeed Kharrazi, said that Bishkek is eager to benefit from Tehran’s experience in various fields.

In a meeting with Kharrazi, Jumabekov named agriculture, healthcare, power plant construction and architecture as sectors his respective country is inclined to cooperate on with Iran considering Iranians experiences in them, reported Fars News Agency.

Kharrazi, for his part in the meeting, referred to the outbreak of coronavirus across the world and called for bilateral cooperation on curbing the virus not letting it do any harm to common trade between Tehran and Bishkek.

During the meeting in Bishkek, the two sides underscored development of mutual parliamentary ties.

Last week, Kyrgyz Deputy Foreign Minister Nurlan Abdrakhmanov in a meeting with Saeed Kharrazi said that no obstacles, including coronavirus epidemic, can impede expansion of relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, Abdrakhmanov said that the measures adopted by the Kyrgyzstan government to prevent an epidemic of coronavirus infection should not leave any negative impacts on bilateral ties with Tehran.

Kharrazi, for his part, expressed pleasure with the reinvigoration of relations between the two countries last year and implementation of a trade agreement between Iran and the Eurasia economic union which has left positive effects on the development of trade ties between Tehran and Bishkek.

Last December, Iranian First Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri, in a meeting with Kyrgyz economy and transport ministers in Tehran, proposed Kyrgyzstan to use national currencies in trade ties between the two countries.

During the meeting, he expressed satisfaction with successful holding of the joint commission on economic cooperation between Iran and Kyrgyzstan, expressing the hope that the commission would help remove obstacles to mutual cooperation and develop a roadmap for the development of bilateral relations.

Jahangiri said that fortunately, the legal documents required for expanding relations and Iran-Kyrgyzstan cooperation have been formulated and approved, providing the necessary framework for the development of bilateral and regional relations, specially within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union Agreement.

He referred to the agreement of the two countries' ministers of road to establish a Tehran-Bishkek direct flight in the near future, and said that this could play an important role in facilitating the trade between the two countries.

Jahangiri emphasized the use of national currencies for the development of economic relations and trade exchanges between Iran and Kyrgyzstan, and highlighted the technical and engineering capabilities of Iran in various fields, including road construction, dam building and construction of large industrial plants.