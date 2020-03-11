Iran’s ‘Driving Lessons’ wins US festival award

Iranian acclaimed short film ‘Driving Lessons’, directed by Marzieh Riahi, won Best Short Narrative Award at the 21st edition of Through Women’s Eyes International Film Festival (TWE) in the US.

According to its official website, TWE offers films with a focus on women's issues, stories, and lives and any topic by women filmmakers.

The 2020 edition of the festival was held on March 6-8 and the winners were introduced on March 10.

Riahi’s 13-minute film narrates the story of Bahareh, who, according to Iranian law, must have her husband accompany her during driving lessons so that she and her instructor are not left alone together without a third party presence.

The short film has previously competed at the Tampere Film Festival in Finland, the Cartagena Film Festival in Colombia, the Tribeca Film Festival in the US, and the Edmonton International Film Festival in Canada.

The film won the best short film at the 22nd edition of the Religion Today Film Festival in Trento, Italy, the best non-Irish short award at the Dublin Feminist Film Festival in Ireland, the Golden Apricot for best short film at the 16th Golden Apricot International Film Festival in Yerevan, Armenia, the Special Jury Award at the 13th Film Festival for Women’s Rights (FIWOM) in South Korea, and best short drama at the 13th edition of the ‘I Will Tell International Film Festival’ in London.





