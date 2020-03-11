RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0908 GMT March 11, 2020

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 266790
Published: 0531 GMT March 11, 2020

French court sentences pair who posed as Minister Le Drian

French court sentences pair who posed as Minister Le Drian

A Paris court on Wednesday sentenced two men to prison terms of seven and 11 years for their role in a bizarre money-raising scam that involved impersonating a French government minister, sometimes using a silicone mask.

Gilbert Chikli, 54, received the heavier sentence plus a fine of two million euros ($2.26 million), while Anthony Lasarevitsch, 35, was fined one million euros on top of his jail term, Presstv Reported.

The Franco-Israeli pair were on trial for organized fraud and usurping the identity of Jean-Yves Le Drian -- now France's foreign minister, but then minister of defense -- to extort more than 50 million euros from wealthy political, business and religious figures.

They were tried as the alleged masterminds, with five suspected collaborators facing lesser charges.

The scheme, which took place from 2015 to 2016, involved fraudsters posing as Le Drian to ask politicians and executives for financial aid for what they described as secret operations by the French state.

One would appear in video conferences behind a fake official desk, donning a dark suit and a silicone mask of Le Drian.

Chikli and Lasarevitsch denied the charges.

 
   
KeyWords
French court
Minister
Le Drian
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 1/9308 sec