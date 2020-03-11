Iranian singer Roozbeh Nematollahi to stage online concert amid coronavirus

Iranian singer Roozbeh Nematollahi is going to stage an online concert.

During the last days of the current Persian Year (ending March 20) and at the time when almost all cultural events are cancelled and all museums are forced to close amid the coronavirus outbreak in Iran, Nematollahi decided to entertain people with an online concert.

The concert is going to be broadcast live from Tehran’s Milad Tower, IRNA wrote.

Nematollahi said, “this is a concert for those of you who have accompanied me during the last years. I will perform a concert at the empty hall of Milad Tower, but I'm sure your sympathetic voice will be impelled to spend these restless days.”

The concert is scheduled to take place on March 14 at 9 p.m. Details of how to watch it will be announced in the coming days.

Nematollahi was born in 1979. He started learning and playing musical instruments such as violin in his childhood. He continued his education in music at Soore University in Tehran.

In cooperation with the musician Fereydoon Shahbazian, he released his first official album in 2000. He has had four albums and 30 single tracks so far. He is a well-known singer since 2000 and has about 40 concerts in his work history.



