0932 GMT March 12, 2020

News ID: 266800
Published: 0523 GMT March 12, 2020

Distribution of deep basins of southern, central Caspian Sea still unresolved: Azeri official

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Khalaf Khalafov said on Wednesday that the issue of distribution of deep basins of the southern and central Caspian Sea still remains unresolved.

“Negotiation process between Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan-Iran on the distribution of the deep basins of the southern and central Caspian Sea is underway”, he said in an interview with APA TV, IRNA reported.

In the north of the Caspian Sea, there are agreements among Azerbaijan, Russia, and Kazakhstan on the distribution of deep basins of the southern and central of the Caspian Sea and relevant agreements have been signed, he said, hoping that there would be negotiations between Turkmenistan and Iran on the distribution of deep basins of the southern and central of the Caspian Sea too.   

However, in the Central and Southern Caspian Sea issue of distribution of deep basins of the southern and central of the Caspian Sea has not resolved yet. That is why we hope Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan-Iran negotiations will continue in this direction and we will achieve the solution of the issue soon, he said.

Signing the Convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea and its ratification by already 4 states, as well as conduction of ratification process by the Iranian side, and the Convention’s coming into force in near future may also pave the way for pushing forward the issue, Khalafov said.

   
