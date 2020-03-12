RSS
0348 GMT March 12, 2020

News ID: 266804
Published: 1006 GMT March 12, 2020

Two Asiatic cheetahs spotted in wildlife refuge in Iran

Two Asiatic cheetahs have been spotted in a wildlife refuge in Iran’s Mazandaran Province.

Amazing photos of the two leopards were recorded by a camera trap in the area of Chahardangeh (Kiasar) Wildlife Refuge on Thursday, presstv.ir reported.

The Asiatic cheetah or Persian cheetah is a critically endangered species now on the verge of extinction and an important part of Iran’s natural heritage. A special protection project for the cheetahs has been launched with the help of the United Nations (UN).

   
KeyWords
Asiatic Cheetahs
spotted
wildlife refuge
Iran
 
