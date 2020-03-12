CBI Governor says Iran requests $5b loan from IMF

Governor of the Central Bank of Iran Abdolnasser Hemmati said on Thursday that Iran has requested dlrs five billion loan from the International Monetary Fund in the CORONA campaign package of Rapid Financial Instrument.

Hemmati wrote in his Instagram page that of the Managing Director of the IMF Kristalina Georgieva announced that the world community has wanted the IMF to help the world fight the coronavirus and the IMF was to offer $50bn in emergency funding for countries hit by the virus, IRNA reported.

Georgieva said that no one should die due to shortage of financial resources for medical equipment.

Hemmati said that he had written the request to IMF loan in a letter on March 6.

The reaction of the world community and the IMF can be a good benchmark for their resolve to help the people hit by the virus survive.