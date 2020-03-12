RSS
0348 GMT March 12, 2020

News ID: 266812
Published: 0145 GMT March 12, 2020

Official: Coronavirus infects more than 10,000; kills 429 in Iran

The head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office said on Thursday that 10,075 have been infected with the coronavirus and 429 have lost their lives to it.

Kianoush Jahanpour said that fortunately, 3,276 people have recovered from the virus, adding that unfortunately, 75 more people died in the past 24 hours, IRNA reported.

Iran has done a great deal to stop the spread of the disease, from shutting down schools and universities to canceling cultural and religious gatherings. It is also constantly disinfecting and sanitizing public places.  

On Friday, the Central Bank requested the International Monetary Fund to give a $5-billion-dollar loan to Iran to fight the disease.

   
