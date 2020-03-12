RSS
March 12, 2020

March 12, 2020

France considers postponing local elections over virus concern: JDD

France considers postponing local elections over virus concern: JDD

The French government is considering postponing nationwide mayoral elections set for Sunday over worries about coronavirus infection, the weekly Journal du Dimanche (JDD) said on its website.

A source close to Gerard Larcher - the leader of the Senate, the upper house of parliament, which would have to be consulted on the issue - denied the JDD’s report, according to Reuters.com.

French President Emmanuel Macron’s office was not immediately available for comment.

 

 

   
France
postponing
local elections
 
