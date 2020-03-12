Venezuela to hold elections this year despite attack

President Nicolas Maduro, who has denounced the attack stressed that although hundreds of voting machines were destroyed, such assets will be replaced very soon and the parliamentary elections will successfully be held, Presstv Reported.

Controversy has surrounded this election since the opposition says that the electoral council is a pro-government office so its member must be changed before holding any election.

However, Maduro says the Venezuelan Constitution is the legal basis of these elections, and that US allegations are completely unfounded. The country's top electoral authority has also emphasized that neither foreign hostility nor internal sabotage will prevent the elections.