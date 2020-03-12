Trump will bask in the glory of ignominious Democratic defeat: Analyst

Myles Hoenig, a former Green Party candidate for Congress, made the remarks in an interview with Press TV on Thursday after former Vice President Joe Biden scored more victories on Tuesday night against his rival, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, in the Democratic nomination battle, Presstv Reported.

Biden pulled off a crushing victory in the key Midwest swing state of Michigan, to add to earlier victories in Missouri and Mississippi on a night of six contests. On Wednesday morning, Biden added Idaho to his haul, and Sanders won in North Dakota. This came after Biden’s massive victories on Super Tuesday last week.

“This is a very disappointing time, not just for the Sanders campaign, but for any hope of a future in the US that isn’t just the status quo or even a throwback to many past decades. The victory of Joe Biden on Big Tuesday was another major win for Donald Trump and all that he represents. An unlikely Biden win might mean a rollback of some of Trump’s positions, but it in no way guarantees a fix to any of the problems he has created,” Hoenig said.

“What will change is style. Although both are abusive to their opponents, racist in their beliefs, and oppose fundamental changes to our health care industry, or lack of health care, what will change is a style of governing and the perception that things are back to a state of normality,” he stated.

“Biden will work closely with Republicans and like Obama, will likely give them what they want,” he added.

“His positions are much closer to theirs than even any moderate Democrats. His past history and voting record has been extreme: opposing abortion rights, strongly pro-war as the first approach to resolving a foreign problem, advocate of regime change and opposing the will of peoples across the planet, anti-environment, racist views on crime, all right up the alley of most Republicans,” he noted.

“All of this is if he’s elected and odds are very high that we’ll be seeing an out of control President Trump basking in the glory of another ignominious Democratic defeat,” he said.

“The Democrats seem to be in the habit lately of nominating the least representative of the American people. True, he is and likely will win a plurality of votes in the remaining primaries but the Democratic machine has done all it can to manipulate the situation so that a Biden, or in the past, a Clinton, would prevail. In upcoming debates and exposures, Biden will show himself to be utterly incompetent for the job but the machine will push Trump as the alternative,” he concluded.