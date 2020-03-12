Corona virus related news summary

The following is a selection of today's most noteworthy items:

UN Human Rights Council to suspend session over COVID-19

The top UN rights body decided Thursday to suspend its main annual session at the end of this week over the new coronavirus pandemic.

"With the agreement of the council, we will suspend the 43rd session of the Human Rights Council on the 13th of March until further notice," council president Elisabeth Tichy-Fisslberger told country representatives, Presstv Reported.

There were no objections to the proposal, which came a day after the World Health Organization said COVID-19 could now be classed as a pandemic.

The Human Rights Council, which kicked off its main annual session on February 24 and had been scheduled to continue through to March 20, would wrap up some work, including a debate on racial discrimination, before closing up shop on Friday.

On Friday afternoon, she said, the council would appoint 19 mandate-holders whose appointments had been planned for next week.

At the same time, all resolutions during the session would still need to be tabled by Friday, but they would only be acted upon once the session resumes, Tichy-Fisslberger said.

The UN's top rights body had until now put off a total shutdown, but had halted some activities and moved its sessions to a larger chamber to avoid crowding.

Thursday's news came after Geneva, which is home to the UN's European headquarters and the rights council, decided to ban all events counting more than 100 people.

Already in late February, the Swiss government banned all events with more than 1,000 participants, sparking a flurry of cancellations of large events like the Geneva Motor Show.

Earlier this week, the World Trade Organization said it would suspend all meetings until March 20 after a staff member contracted the disease.

Europe's science lab CERN said Wednesday it was closing its doors to tourists after a case surfaced there.

UK insurers stop selling travel policies over virus

British insurer LV= on Thursday said it had suspended sales of travel policies owing to turmoil linked to the coronavirus pandemic.

Many travelers do not ordinarily purchase travel insurance but the virus fallout has seen a spike in demand.

"In light of the significant impact that coronavirus is having globally, LV=... has taken the difficult decision to pause the sale of travel insurance to new customers," the company said in a statement.

"In the last couple of weeks, we've seen the number of policies sold double."

LV= stressed that the suspension was a temporary move, adding there would be no change for existing customers.

"We will continue to monitor the situation closely and review the decision on an ongoing basis," the company said.

UK insurer Aviva has meanwhile adjusted its travel cover to reflect risks posed by COVID-19.

New customers can still buy insurance but would not be able to select add-on cover for "travel disruption" or "airspace closure", it added.

Aviva has paused also the sale of single-trip insurance for customers travelling to Italy -- the European country hardest hit by the coronavirus.

Ireland orders shutdowns to curb coronavirus

Ireland on Thursday announced the closure of all schools and colleges, and recommended the cancellation of mass gatherings as part of measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said "schools, colleges and childcare facilities will close from tomorrow (Friday)", as would state-run cultural institutions.

Indoor events of more than 100 people and those outdoor involving over 500 "should be cancelled", Varadkar said in a statement in Washington, where he was on an official visit.

Ireland has 43 confirmed cases of the disease and on Wednesday announced the country's first death. Varadkar said more cases and deaths were expected as the world moved into "uncharted territory".

The premier said the new measures were part of the government's "duty to protect" the public and the restrictions would be in place until March 29.

He said people could still go to work, as public transport was not affected, but recommended home-working, staggered working and break times wherever possible, to minimize contact.

The new guidance follows a meeting between the prime minister and the government's National Public Health Emergency Team on Wednesday night.

In Dublin, foreign minister Simon Coveney told a news conference: "This is a phase that we have been planning for some time."

He called them "the right measures, at the right time" and were based on best public health advice.

Varadkar traveled to Washington for St Patrick's Day celebrations on March 17 for Ireland's patron saint.

The annual parades in Ireland, which attract hundreds of thousands of people, have been cancelled because of fears about the spread of COVID-19.

Similar parades in Boston and New York have also been cancelled.

Spain government switches to video meetings after minister catches coronavirus

Spain cancelled top-flight soccer, shut schools across a swathe of the country and

announced the prime minister will hold his meetings by video, after a minister tested positive for coronavirus and the death toll nearly doubled overnight.

Spain, which at first took few steps against the outbreak, changed tack this week after infections soared, declaring a ban on flights from Italy, closing some schools and cautioning against domestic and foreign travel.

The death toll from coronavirus rose to 84 on Thursday from 47 on Wednesday, the health ministry said, a rise of nearly 80 percent overnight and a threefold increase from Monday.

Schools will shut down for two weeks in Catalonia, the Basque Country, Galicia and Murcia, officials said, adding to a shutdown already in place in the wider Madrid region.

All soccer matches in Spain's top two divisions have been postponed for two weeks over fears of the spread of the coronavirus, the league's organizing body said in a statement.

Minister Pedro Sanchez will hold all meetings via video conference starting from Thursday after fellow minister Irene Montero was diagnosed with coronavirus, the government said in a statement.

Montero's partner Pablo Iglesias, who is deputy prime minister, was quarantined and all ministers will be tested on Thursday morning, the statement said.

The royal family will also be tested after Queen Letizia recently met with Montero.

The lower house of parliament, already shut, will extend its closure, Cadena Ser radio said. Health Minister Salvador Illa cancelled plans to speak in parliament about the coronavirus in what would have been an exception to the suspension.

Sanchez will head a reduced cabinet meeting on Thursday only attended by the ministers whose presence is needed to approve new measures against coronavirus spreading. The cabinet is set to approve a package of measures to mitigate the economic impact of the outbreak.

After that, all further meetings will be held through video conference, the statement said.

In Madrid, the impact of the virus and measures taken to combat it started being felt, with metro stations and bars unusually quiet.

"Business has gone down a lot, really a lot," said José Manuel González, the 58-year old manager of the Santa Barbara cafe. "It's very quiet at lunchtime, things have dropped by 40%- 50% since the school shutdown. That's when things started to change."

Madrid health authorities asked people to donate blood, after a drop in blood donations over the past days. Doctors in the capital have said over the past days that they were worried they could run out of beds in intensive care units.

U.N. shipping agency closes London HQ due to coronavirus

The International Maritime Organization (IMO), the United Nations' shipping agency, has closed its headquarters in London and postponed a session of its Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC).

The IMO said the moves followed an assessment on Wednesday by the World Health Organization, which said the virus can be characterized as a pandemic. It added that IMO staff were working from home where possible.

The key MEPC committee was meant to have convened on March 30-April 3 to discuss measures to cut carbon emissions from shipping.

The IMO has already postponed other meetings in March due to the virus.

Global shipping accounts for 2.2% of the world's CO2 emissions, and the industry is under pressure to reduce those and other pollution. About 90% of world trade is transported by sea.

Joint Russian-European Mars mission postponed over coronavirus

A joint Russian-European mission to send a rover to Mars has been

postponed by two years because its final phase has been compromised by the coronavirus outbreak in Europe, the European and Russian space agencies said on Thursday.

The launch of the second ExoMars mission was initially planned for July or August of this year. But the two space agencies said they were now postponing its launch until a date between August and October 2022.

"...The parties had to recognize that the final phase of ExoMars activities are compromised by the general aggravation of the epidemiological situation in European countries," Roscosmos, the Russian space agency, said in a statement.

The mission plans to place a rover vehicle, the Rosalind Franklin, on the surface of the red planet to help scour it for signs of past life.

The agencies said the decision to postpone had been a tough one, but had been motivated by the need for extra time to carry out essential tests.

Dmitry Rogozin, director general of Roscosmos, said engineers were struggling to travel to manufacturing locations involved in the project due to travel restrictions introduced to try to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Swiss region all but shuts down over COVID-19 spread

Switzerland's Ticino region ordered Thursday all places of higher learning and leisure closed and banned most public gatherings in a bid to halt the spread of COVID-19.

The region bordering Italy, a country which is on lockdown after seeing more than 800 deaths from the virus, announced late Wednesday that it was declaring a "state of necessity" through to March 29.

A top national health official meanwhile told Swiss media that the entire country could soon follow suit.

Switzerland has to date recorded more than 600 cases and four deaths in the outbreak.

The southern Ticino region, which has been the hardest hit so far in Switzerland, said primary and secondary schools could remain open, but demanded that universities and other establishments of higher education and training be closed.

And the canton ordered the closure of all places of leisure, including cinemas and pools, and banned all sporting events, as well as any public gathering with more than 50 participants.

Restaurants can remain open, but can have no more than 50 people on the premises at the same time, the cantonal authorities said.

They also "strongly advised" people over the age of 65 or weakened by medical conditions to stay away public transport.

The region has meanwhile refrained from closing its border posts with Italy, allowing the tens of thousands of Italians who work in Switzerland to continue crossing each day.

The news came after Geneva, which is home to the UN's European headquarters, decided to ban all events counting more than 100 people.

Already in late February, the Swiss government banned all events with more than 1,000 participants, sparking a flurry of cancellations of large events like the Geneva Motor Show.

Earlier this week, the World Trade Organization said it would suspend all meetings until March 20 after a staff member contracted the disease.

And Europe's science lab CERN said Wednesday it was closing its doors to tourists after a case surfaced there.

Singapore to close mosques for cleaning to fight virus

Singapore will temporarily close all the country's mosques for deep cleaning from Friday after two men contracted the coronavirus while attending an Islamic gathering in neighboring Malaysia, authorities said.

About 10,000 people from several countries took part in the February 28 to March 1 event at a mosque near the Malaysian capital, Kuala Lumpur.

After discovering two men who attended the event were infected, Singapore Islamic authorities immediately closed four mosques which they had visited after returning.

The remaining 66 mosques in the city-state will be shuttered from Friday for at least five days to be disinfected, the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore said.

"These are temporary measures to proactively minimize the possible spread of COVID-19 in our mosques," the council said.

"(The council) seeks the support and the understanding of the Muslim community for such preemptive measures to safeguard public health and the well-being of all communities in Singapore."

The majority of multi-ethnic Singapore's citizens are ethnic Chinese and do not follow Islam, but the country is also home to a substantial Muslim minority.

Authorities in Muslim-majority Malaysia have also reported a handful of virus infections linked to the gathering, and are trying to track down thousands of citizens who attended it.

Malaysia has not ordered the closure of all mosques or banned communal prayers on Fridays -- the holiest day for Muslims -- although authorities have recommended some steps such as shortening sermons.

A man from Brunei also became infected after attending the event, and then passed on the virus to several people when he returned to the tiny sultanate neighboring Malaysia.

Malaysia has so far reported 158 cases of COVID-19, while Singapore has reported 187.