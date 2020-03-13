RSS
News ID: 266835
Published: 0752 GMT March 13, 2020

IATA urges governments to support airlines

IATA urges governments to support airlines
An information board informs about a cancelled flight to the US city of Denver at Frankfurt Airport. (REUTERS)

The airlines industry body called on governments to support transatlantic carriers hit by cash-flow problems due to the coronavirus crisis by offering measures such as credit lines and tax breaks.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA), in a statement issued a day after US President Donald Trump announced US travel curbs on much of continental Europe, said that the US-Germany, US-France and US-Italy markets were facing the heaviest hits, Reuters reported.

IATA urged the US and other governments that have imposed travel restrictions to follow the guidance of the World Health Organization (WHO), saying this meant that measures that significantly interfere with international traffic may only be justified at the start of an outbreak to gain time.

"Without a lifeline from governments we will have a sectoral financial crisis piled on top of the public health emergency," said IATA Director-General and CEO Alexandre de Juniac.


 

   
KeyWords
IATA
governments
airlines
US
Ban
travel
 
Latest News
Most Visited
