RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0828 GMT March 13, 2020

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 266836
Published: 0807 GMT March 13, 2020

G7 deputies had call Thursday night about virus impact

G7 deputies had call Thursday night about virus impact
TIME

G7 deputies held a telephone call on Thursday evening and shared the importance of cooperating in response to the global fallout from the coronavirus outbreak, the Japanese Finance Ministry's top financial diplomat said on Friday.

The deputies shared steps each country is taking, said Yoshiki Takeuchi, Japan's vice finance minister for international affairs, Reuters reported.

Bank of Japan and government officials on Friday reaffirmed the need to work together if needed while closely monitoring the economic and financial market impact of the spreading virus impact.

Takeuchi spoke to reporters after a meeting between officials from the government and the central bank, which he said was held to exchange views on "nervous moves" in financial markets, which have plunged this week.

   
KeyWords
G7
deputies
call
virus
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0634 sec