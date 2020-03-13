Premier League, Champions League matches suspended due to coronavirus outbreak

All elite football in England was suspended until at least April 3 as a result of the spread of coronavirus.

All Premier League games, EFL fixtures and matches in the FA Women's Super League and Women's Championship were postponed, BBC Sport reported.

The Premier League said action would resume on April 4 "subject to medical advice and conditions at the time."

The Football Association said England's games against Italy on March 27 and Denmark four days later are off.

Late on Thursday it was announced Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta had tested positive for the virus, and early on Friday Chelsea striker Callum Hudson-Odoi revealed he had been affected, while Everton said a first-team player had shown symptoms.

Earlier this week, several clubs – including Arsenal, Chelsea, Leicester City, Bournemouth, Manchester City, Juventus and Real Madrid – revealed they have either all or some of their playing staff in self-isolation.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said, "In this unprecedented situation, we are working closely with our clubs, government, the FA and EFL and can reassure everyone the health and welfare of players, staff and supporters are our priority."

In total, 10 people have now died in the UK with the virus and there have been 596 confirmed cases across the country.

On Thursday British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said suspending major public events such as sporting fixtures was being considered by the government but would be a measure primarily to protect public services, rather than delay the spread.

UEFA suspension

Meanwhile, UEFA postponed all Champions League and Europa League matches due to take place next week, European soccer’s governing body said in a statement on Friday.

“In the light of developments due to the spread of COVID-19 in Europe and related decisions made by different governments, all UEFA club competitions matches scheduled next week are postponed,” UEFA said, Reuters reported.

The governing body added that the Champions League and Europa League quarterfinal draws scheduled for March 20 had also been postponed as a result.

The decision comes ahead of a crisis meeting on Tuesday where UEFA will consider all options for the next period, including possibly postponing the Euro 2020 tournament scheduled for June and July.

Tuesday’s Champions League matches between Juventus and Olympique Lyonnais and Manchester City and Real Madrid have already been postponed as Juventus’s and Real Madrid’s players are in quarantine.

That day, UEFA will hold a video conference of all 55 football federations along with club, league and player representatives to discuss the situation, including various options to finish the season and deal with the issue of Euro 2020, which could be postponed.

Europe’s top soccer leagues have already been placed on hold because of the outbreak, which has killed over 4,900 people globally.