Iran’s exports of steel surged by nearly a third in the 11 months of the current Iranian year (March 21, 2019-February 19, 2020), IRNA reported.

Steel exports topped 6.51 million tons during the 11 months to February 19, a surge of 28 percent compared to the similar period spanning 2018-19.

Exports jumped by nearly 68 percent in the single month ending February 19 with total shipments standing at 628,993 tons, according to the report released on Thursday.

Khuzestan Steel Company (KSC), one of the largest mills in Iran, however, recorded a decline of 19 percent in exports in February, it said, adding that the holding’s 11-month exports also declined by 16 percent.

Iran is among the top 10 steel producers in the world with estimates suggesting the country could reach a target of 10 million tons of exports for the current Iranian year ending March 19.

That comes as the Iranian government seeks to increase total annual steel output to 55 million tons in the years to come with share of exports estimated to reach 40-45 percent of the total output.

The booming steel exports and production in Iran has come despite increasing US pressure on the industry as Washington has imposed unilateral sanctions targeting the country’s metals trade.

The bans, enacted in May 2019, have largely failed to stem the industry’s growth mainly because Iranian companies use third countries to process exports to the customers.

World Steel Association (WSA) said in its recent report that Iran produced 2.89 million tons of raw steel in January, indicating a 924,000-ton increase compared to the figure for the same period last year, which was 1.97 million tons.

According to the WSA’s January report, Iran’s crude steel production witnessed a 46.7-percent growth compared to the figure for the same time span in 2019, whereas the global average production of the item grew by only 2.1 percent year-on-year.

Iranian steelmakers cast 31.9 million tons of crude steel during 2019, according to WSA figures.

The statistics show a 17.72-percent rise for Iran compared to the corresponding figure of 2018, which stood at 24.52 million tons.

Iran was the 10th and 14th steelmaker of the world in 2018 and 2017, respectively.

According to the Islamic Republic's Vision Plan, the country's total steel production capacity is to hit 55 million tons a year by 2025, with exports figure expected to reach 10-15 million tons.

The World Steel Association (WSA) is one of the largest and most dynamic industry associations in the world. WSA members represent approximately 85 percent of the world's steel producers, including over 150 steel producers with nine of the 10 largest steel companies, national and regional steel industry associations and steel research institutes.