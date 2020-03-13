Iran asks for IMF loan to combat coronavirus

International Desk

Zarif urges US to end ‘economic terrorism’

WHO: Iran doing utmost, needs more supplies

Iran said Thursday it has asked the International Monetary Fund for its first loan in decades to combat a deadly coronavirus outbreak.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif announced the request on Twitter, calling on the IMF to "stand on the right side of history & act responsibly" by releasing the funds.

In his appeal for an IMF loan, Zarif cited a joint statement dated March 2 in which the IMF and World Bank said they would "use our available instruments to the fullest extent possible, including emergency financing" to help countries fight the virus.

"Our Central Bank requested access to this facility immediately," the top diplomat tweeted.

He said the IMF and its board "should adhere to fund's mandate.”

Iran has not received assistance from the IMF since a "standby credit" issued between 1960 and 1962, according to the fund's data.

According to the IMF website, a Rapid Financial Instrument (RFI) "is available to all member countries facing an urgent balance of payments need."

Central Bank of Iran Governor Abdolnaser Hemmati said he asked for the $5 billion loan last week in a letter to IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva.

"Given the widespread prevalence of coronavirus in our country and the need to continue to take strong measures to prevent and cure (the disease), and to address its economic impact," Iran was asking for "about $5 billion" in assistance, Hemmati wrote on Instagram.

Georgieva had said the IMF was prepared to make rapid support available to low-income countries through a $50 billion emergency fund that the group maintains to help nations facing an economic crisis.

IMF spokesman Gerry Rice confirmed it had received a loan request from Iran. He said the IMF is “proceeding expeditiously with all requests and in line with our policies.”

US ‘restrictions’ hampering battle

In a separate tweet, Zarif slammed "restrictions" on access to medicine and equipment needed in the coronavirus fight, in a clear reference to the US sanctions.

"Iranian care personnel are courageously battling #COVID19 on frontlines," he wrote.

"Their efforts are stymied by vast shortages caused by restrictions on our people's access to medicine/equipment."

His tweet was accompanied by a document listing Iran's medical needs, including millions of face masks, gloves and coronavirus diagnostic kits.

US ‘economic terrorism’

Zarif said it is “imperative” that the government of the United States immediately halt a “campaign of economic terrorism against the Iranian people and lift all sanctions it has illegally imposed on my country.”

“To this end,” Zarif said in a letter to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, “It is imperative that the United Nations and its member states join the Iranian people in demanding that the government of the United States abandon its malign and fruitless approach against Iran.”

The top diplomat said that Washington has made it increasingly difficult for Iran to export oil and virtually impossible to import medicine and medical equipment to treat those with the illness.

He said it is “unconscionable” that the US government has not only increased its “maximum pressure” campaign “just as the virus has spread and is killing our most vulnerable citizens, but that it additionally has the audacity to lecture us on containing the coronavirus as it itself is evidently incapable of containing its onslaught.”

Zarif said US sanctions have also left thousands of Iranians stranded abroad and severely disrupted air links with Europe. And he said they have led to what he called “Google’s immoral censoring” of a new government app designed to help Iranians identify potential symptoms of the COVID-19 virus.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Guterres is “deeply concerned” about the coronavirus outbreak in Iran and the UN system is providing support.

But the UN chief is also very aware “of the shortage of medicine and medical equipment that makes it much more difficult to contain the outbreak in Iran, and he appeals to all member states to facilitate and support Iran’s efforts in this critical moment,” Dujarric said.

He sharply criticized the US “bullying others to refrain from engaging in legitimate trade with Iran” and said “even if foreign suppliers are found and required items can be purchased with our assets abroad, myriad US shipping, insurance, financial and banking sanctions make such trade nonviable” which is a violation of the 2015 Security Council resolution and international humanitarian law, “amounting to a crime against humanity.”

“While other nations debate how to control the spread of the virus — and while their economies suffer and fear takes hold among their populations — our people not only suffer from its effects without the full benefits of adequate medical equipment and supplies, but also the many other ways in which US economic terrorism had devastated many households prior to the inception of COVID-19, and only made worse since its arrival in Iran,” Zarif said.

WHO hails Iran

Iran says it needs more N95 face masks, ventilators, surgical gowns, testing kits, portable digital X-ray machines and other medical supplies. The World Health Organization (WHO) recently sent Iran a shipment of medical gear via cargo plane, including 1,100 kits that can test more than 105,000 people for the virus.

The WHO on Wednesday called for Iran to be given greater assistance in its fight to bring the outbreak under control.

"Iran is doing its best... We are trying to mobilize more support for Iran," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, adding the country needed more supplies.

The United States is currently pursuing a policy of "maximum pressure" aimed at crippling the finances of Iran's government.

President Donald Trump launched the campaign in 2018 after unilaterally withdrawing the US from a nuclear deal between Iran and world powers and reimposing sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

In theory, humanitarian items are exempt from the US sanctions, but in reality banks tend to turn down transactions involving Iran to avoid being exposed to potential litigation.

AP and AFP contributed to this story.