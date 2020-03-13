Iran’s tire production increases 5%

Iran produced 38.475 million tires during the first 11 months of the current Iranian year (March 21, 2019-February 19, 2020), which shows a five percent growth compared to corresponding figure of preceding year, 36.643 million.

According to statistics by Association of Tire Manufacturers of Iran, 11 Iranian factories produced 237,645 tons of tires during the said period, IRNA reported on Friday.

Over 17 million passenger car tires, 1.16 million bicycle tires, and 3.775 scooter tires were produced.

Mohsen Safdari, the deputy director of the Non-metal Industries Office of the Iranian Industry, Mine and Trade Ministry said in January that Iran enjoys an annual production capacity of 426,000 tons of tire.

He further said that 11 tire production units are active in the country, creating jobs for 14,500 people.

Safdari put the country’s imports of tires at 97,000 tons worth $320 million and exports at 8,500 tons valued at $30 million in the past Iranian year (ended March 20, 2019).

He said the export figure is low, as the Ministry of Industry decided to ban the export to regulate the domestic market.

Safdari said tire consumption in the country is anticipated to reach 330,000 tons in the current Iranian year, saying that 24 million tires of passenger cars are required, while domestic production is predicted to hit 20 million.

“The Iranian tire industry is dependent on foreign raw materials by 40 percent, so we are self-reliant by 60 percent in this field,” the official announced.

In January, Iranian Industry, Mine and Trade Minister Reza Rahmani said the production of heavy vehicle tire in the country will be more than domestic consumption of the product.

Making the remarks while visiting some industrial units at Parand Industrial Park, southwest of Tehran on January 3, the minister said, “We have five production projects ready to be implemented that will oversupply the domestic market with heavy vehicle tires and, in this way, the threat [sanctions] will be turned into an opportunity.

“We are currently importing 70 percent of our required truck tires; but five manufacturing plants have been planned to reduce the imports. Putting the first plant into operation next month, we will achieve 55 percent self-reliance in this product.”

He said, “We have taken several major steps in terms of domestic production and self-reliance; the first step is to prevent importing products that can be produced inside the country.”