0706 GMT March 13, 2020

News ID: 266856
Published: 0250 GMT March 13, 2020

Iran extends cultural events cancelation until Persian New Year to fight coronavirus

Iran’s Culture Ministry canceled all the art, cultural and cinematic events across the country until the end of the current Persian year (ending March 19, 2020) in an attempt to stem coronavirus’ spread.

“Following the previous announcements of the Culture Ministry and strict health advice in the current situation to protect society’s health condition, cancelation of all art and film events nationwide will continue until the end of the current Persian year,” the ministry said in its fourth announcement.

The cancelation includes all theater performances and film screenings, as well as concerts and public events.

The Culture Ministry has already publicized the closure of all the art, cultural and cinematic events in three announcements to curb spread of the coronavirus in Iran.

 

   
