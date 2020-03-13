CBI reports Q4 2019 6.1% growth

Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Governor Abdolnaser Hemmati said that the country witnessed a growth in the economic field in the last three months of 2019.

Hemmati said that in the fourth quarter of 2019 Iran’s economy registered a 6.1 percent growth in comparison with the same period in 2018, reported Fars News Agency.

"These days, due to the spread of the coronavirus and the deaths of a number of compatriots and problems in Iranians' daily lives, especially disruptions in the businesses, perhaps reporting positive statistics is not considered normal,” he wrote on his Instagram page.

"God willing, we will continue to see promising growth in the non-oil sector as soon as it overcomes the problems posed by the coronavirus outbreak, which should be a temporary shock," the CBI governor said.

A deputy governor of the Central Bank of Iran said in February that a downward trend in the inflation rate in Iran and the improvement in the country’s non-oil economic growth will continue in the next Iranian year (to start March 20).

Talking to Tasnim News Agency, Peyman Qorbani, the CBI deputy governor for economic affairs, said macroeconomic indicators illustrate an improvement in Iran’s economic conditions despite the maximum pressure the enemies have been exerting on the country.

Calculations and assessments indicate that the downward trend in the inflation rate and the improvement in the non-oil economic growth will continue next year, he added.

The continuation of the current trend and stability of other conditions will reduce the inflation rate in the next Iranian year to around 20 percent, Qorbani said, noting that such circumstances will offer an appropriate prospect for strengthening anti-inflationary policies, a bigger drop in the inflation rate, stabilization of economy, and a structural reform of the country’s money market.