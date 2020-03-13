RSS
0707 GMT March 13, 2020

Published: 0338 GMT March 13, 2020

Storms, flooding kill 18 in Egypt

AFP

Thunderstorms and flooding around Egypt entered a second day Friday, interrupting daily life in much of the country, including the capital Cairo, as the death toll rose to 18, authorities said.

Most of the fatalities took place in the country's rural areas and run-down slums. At least six children died, either from electrocution or rubble after heavy rains knocked down their houses, AP reported.

Since the rains hit late Wednesday and early Thursday, social media has been inundated with images and video showing flooded roads and villages as well as water-filled apartments in some of Cairo's richest neighborhoods.

Chaos always accompanies bad weather in Egypt, raising questions about the country’s poor infrastructure and dilapidated sewage and drainage systems. To minimize the impact of bad weather, the government closed down schools and suspended work in businesses and government offices after forecasters warned of heavy rains and flooding across much of the country through Saturday.

Late on Thursday, Cairo’s Water Authority announced it had suspended water service to the entire megacity because heavy rain had overwhelmed the vast sewage system. By Friday morning water had returned to some parts of the city.

The floods forced the country's railway authorities to suspend train service nationwide. Power outages were also reported in several parts of the country, including parts of Cairo.

 

 

   
KeyWords
flooding
rstorms
Egypt
 
All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
