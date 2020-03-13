UN envoy: Military situation ‘increasingly dire’ in Yemen

The UN special envoy for Yemen warned that the military situation in the war-torn country is growing “increasingly dire,” pointing especially to an alarming escalation in the mountainous northern district of Jawf that has displaced thousands of families.

Martin Griffiths told the UN Security Council that Yemen is at “a critical juncture.” He said the country will either move “towards de-escalation and the resumption of the political process, or, I fear, towards greater violence and suffering that will make the path to the negotiating table more arduous”, AP reported on Friday.

Griffiths said the escalation in Jawf “could trigger conflicts in other governorates and drag Yemen into a new and irresponsible cycle of violence” that would have “devastating humanitarian and political consequences.”

He also reported fighting in the western province of Marib, in Hodeida where the country’s major port handles about 70% of Yemen’s commercial and humanitarian imports, in Nehm, which is a half-hour drive from the capital of Sana’a, as well as in the provinces of Dhale, Shabwa, Taiz and Sa'ada.

The Arab world's most impoverished country with a population of 26 million, Yemen plunged into war Saudi Arabia and its allies launched an air campaign in March 2015 to topple the Houthi movement that took over Sana’a and gained control of much of the country's north.

The devastating war has killed tens of thousands of people, displaced two million and created the world's worst humanitarian disaster.

Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Ramesh Rajasingham told the Security Council that civilian casualties, which decreased by a third in 2019 compared to 2018, are again rising mainly due to the upsurge in fighting.

“In February, 187 civilians were killed or wounded across Yemen — that’s more than six people every day and an increase of 20% since January,” he said.

On the humanitarian front, Rajasingham said fewer people can afford to buy what they need to survive because Yemen's currency, the rial, remains far below its pre-crisis value and a dispute between the Houthis and the former government over banknotes is driving a disparity in rates in the north and south.

Rajasingham said the Famine Early Warning Systems Network noted last month that “the risk of famine is expected to increase” due to pressure on market systems, including the exchange rate.