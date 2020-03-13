Iran’s envoy elected vice-chair of OPCW executive council

Permanent Representative of Iran to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) Alireza Kazemi-Abadi was appointed as one of the vice-chairs of the organization’s executive council.

The election of Iranian representative as the OPCW’s vice-chair angered the United States.

The US representative said according to the United States’ domestic law, he could not agree with giving a post to the representatives of what he called the states sponsoring terrorism.

In response to the American envoy’s protest, Iranian representative said, “The Islamic Republic of Iran has been elected as the vice-chair of the executive council by the general consensus among the Asian group’s member states.”

“The US has already proved that it has no respect for the international law and the international organizations, and is the main sponsor of the terrorist groups and state terrorism, particularly in the Middle East,” Kazemi-Abadi added.

“The brazen example of the American terrorist measures was the US president’s order to assassinate (Iranian commander) General (Qassem) Soleimani and his entourage on the Iraqi soil, which amounts to a clear violation of the fundamental principles of international law, the United Nations Charter, and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights,” the Iranian ambassador said.