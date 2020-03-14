Philippine economy to grow 6% under worst scenario

A security guard checks a customer's temperature before allowing entry into a supermarket in Quezon City, the Philippines. (VEEJAY VILLAFRANCA/BLOOMBERG)

The Philippine economy will expand about six percent under the worst scenario of the coronavirus pandemic, the central bank governor said, pledging to use all tools needed to address risks to growth and financial markets.

“Even under the worst possible scenario, the Philippines can still grow this year and in the medium term by about six percent,” Governor Benjamin Diokno said in a mobile-phone message, Bloomberg reported.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, which regulates lenders, has granted temporary rediscounting relief measures to financial institutions affected by the outbreak, Diokno said.

Central banks all over the world are stepping up to contain the fear brought about by the rapidly spreading virus, as currencies and stocks plunged this week.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas will deliver another 25 basis point interest-rate cut next week, according to Bloomberg Economics, joining the global wave of easing.

There has been an unusually heavy withdrawal of cash from the central bank by some lenders, and this irrational behavior, similar to consumers hoarding goods, is based on fear and not fact, he said.

Here are other comments by the governor: