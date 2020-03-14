RSS
0305 GMT March 14, 2020

Published: 0202 GMT March 14, 2020

FIFA recommends March, April internationals be postponed

FIFA recommends March, April internationals be postponed
FIFA recommended that all international matches scheduled to be played in March and April be postponed because of the coronavirus, the global soccer body said in a statement.

It added that clubs would not be obliged to release players for any matches which were played, Reuters reported.

“The general football rules which normally oblige clubs to release players for national team matches will not apply for the up-coming international windows in March/April,” it said.

 

 

 

 

   
FIFA
coronavirus
