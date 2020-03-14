Iran’s Nazemasharieh nominated for world’s best futsal coach award

Sports Desk

Iran’s Seyyed Mohammad Nazemasharieh was picked by futsalplanet.com for the 10-man shortlist of the Best National Team Coach of 2019.

Nazemasharieh, 50, will share the nomination with four Spaniards Albert Canillas Alavés, Clàudia Pons Xandri, Federico Vidal Montaldo, and José María Pazos Méndez ‘Pulpis’, as well as last year’s winner Portuguese Jorge Gomes Braz, and Brazilian duo Marquinhos and Wilson Nóbrega Sabóia.

Russian Sergey Skorovich and Japan’s under-20 team head coach Ryuji Suzuki are also among the nominees.

Nazemasharieh took charge of Iran’s men’s national team in 2015, leading the country to two Asian titles in 2016 and 2018, plus a first-ever third-spot finish in 2016 World Cup in Colombia.

This was Iran’s sixth nomination in the 20th edition of Futsalplanet Awards – set to announce the winners on March 26 – as the men’s national team, Sepehr Mohammadi (best male goalkeeper), Sara Shirbeigi (best female player), Farzaneh Tavassoli (best female goalkeeper), and Gelareh Nazemi (best referee) have already been nominated in respective categories.