Iran, Pakistan discuss fight against terrorism, coronavirus

National Desk

Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan Mohammad-Ali Hosseini stressed the need for strengthening cooperation between Tehran and Islamabad in a bid to counter the menace of terrorism, especially the threat posed by the Daesh terrorist group in the region.

The Iranian official made the remarks in a meeting with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan, according to IRNA.

Following its defeat in Syria and Iraq, the Daesh terrorist group was relocated to Afghanistan which shares common borders with both Iran and Pakistan. Regional countries have repeatedly expressed their concern about the Daesh emergence in Afghanistan.

The common border between Iran and Pakistan have also been the scene of foreign-backed terrorist attacks in recent years.

Trade ties

The Iranian official also referred to economic relations between the two countries, saying that Tehran and Islamabad need to keep the common border open for transportation and trade activities while adhering to health and safety standards.

His remarks came as Pakistan Interior Ministry said on Friday Islamabad will close its border with Iran and Afghanistan in a bid to control the spread of the coronavirus.

The move is the latest such action as countries around the world act swiftly to restrict travel in an attempt to slow the global outbreak, which was this week declared a pandemic.

During the meeting, Pakistani health minister briefed Imran Khan and the Iranian envoy on the country's efforts to manage the coronavirus outbreak and cooperation between the two neighbors on the issue.

The Iranian ambassador, for his part, highlighted the latest measures that Iran has taken to fight the coronavirus outbreak and its cooperation with the international organizations to overcome the ongoing crisis.

During the meeting, Imran Khan pointed to the importance of bilateral relations, especially trade ties, stressing the need for removing obstacles in the path of expansion of economic cooperation.

He also welcomed the cultural cooperation between the two friendly nations and called for boosting intellectual and spiritual cooperation.

Imran Khan also called for expanding relations between Iran and Pakistan in tourism sector.