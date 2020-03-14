Iran’s 11-month crude steel production over 18.5m tons

Iran produced over 18.5 million tons of steel ingots during the first 11 months of the current Iranian year (March 21, 2019-February 19, 2020), registering a four percent rise compared to the corresponding figure of preceding year which was 17.7 million tons.

According to a report by IRNA on Saturday, Iranian steelmakers cast 1.493 million tons of steel ingots during a month ending February 19, indicating a three percent drop compared to related figure of last year.

The report also added that steel complexes of the country produced 12.3 million tons of steel products including round bars, pipes, hot rolled and cold rolled plated during the said period, seven percent up comparing the output of last year.

The World Steel Association (WSA) said in its recent report that Iran produced 2.8 million tons of crude steel in January, indicating a 924,000-ton increase compared to the figure for the same period last year, which was 1.9 million tons.

According to the WSA’s January report, Iran’s crude steel production witnessed a 46.7 percent growth compared to the figure for the same time span in 2019, whereas the global average production of the item grew by only 2.1 percent year-on-year.

Iranian steelmakers produced 31.9 million tons of crude steel during 2019, according to the WSA figures.

The statistics show a 17.7 percent rise for Iran compared to the corresponding figure of 2018, which stood at 24.5 million tons.

Iran was the 10th and 14th steelmaker of the world in 2018 and 2017, respectively.

According to the Islamic Republic's Vision Plan, the country's total steel production capacity is to hit 55 million tons a year by 2025, with exports figure expected to reach 10-15 million tons.

The World Steel Association (WSA) is one of the largest and most dynamic industry associations in the world. WSA members represent approximately 85 percent of the world's steel producers, including over 150 steel producers with nine of the 10 largest steel companies, national and regional steel industry associations and steel research institutes.



