Iran, Japan, UNIDO set to cooperate on fishery development

Iran, Japan and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) signed a trilateral agreement to cooperate on the third phase of a project for developing advanced fishery in the port city of Chabahar in southeastern Iran.

The €180,000 agreement was signed as a part of five cooperation documents between UNIDO and Japan at the UNIDO headquarters in Vienna, in presence of permanent representatives of Iran, Japan, Iraq, Pakistan, South Africa, and Uganda, reported Fars News Agency.

Japan had previously provided €680,000 to finance the first and second phases of the project.

In his statement during the signing ceremony, Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran's ambassador to the Vienna-based international organizations, underlined the strategic position of Chabahar port.

According to the official, Chabahar port provides facilitates for transiting commodities between countries located at the northern side of the Indian Ocean and Central Asian countries.

He stressed the significance of international cooperation to help boost the sustainable growth of the countries and called for sharing experience and technology to counter the challenges facing economic development.

Gharibabadi urged the need for an immediate lifting of illegal sanctions and restrictions imposed on certain countries which impedes their development.

As Iran's only oceanic port, Chabahar consists of two separate ports named Shahid Kalantari and Shahid Beheshti, each of which has five berths.

Iran has awarded the development project of this port to India, and the South Asian country committed $500 million to build two new berths in this port.

Back in February, the Indian government announced that the country has doubled the allocated funding for the development of Iran’s Chabahar port in its national budget bill for 2020.

The Indian government has allocated nearly $14 million for the Chabahar Port project in the 2020 budget, while the allocation in the last budget was about $7 million.