Iranian automaker unveils first six-speed manual gearbox

Iran Khodro Company (IKCO) unveiled Iran’s first domestically manufactured six-speed manual gearbox on Saturday.

The gearbox was unveiled during a ceremony on Saturday with the presence of Sadeq Niaraki, Iran’s deputy industry, mine, and trade minister for industry affairs and IKCO Managing Director Farshad Moqimi, reported ikcopress.ir.

According to Moqimi, the technology for producing the gearbox has been fully indigenized and the gearbox will be mass-produced within the second half of the next Iranian year (September 22, 2020-March 20, 2021).

“By the end of the next Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2021) over 10,000 vehicles will be equipped with the mentioned gearbox,” Moqimi said.

Increasing the Iranian engineers' and designers’ capability in designing and manufacturing gearboxes, improving drivability, improving gearbox quality, increasing customer satisfaction and reducing after-sales service costs are mentioned to be some of the benefits of the production of such gearboxes.

Using the new six-speed gearboxes is going to reduce the automobiles’ fuel consumption by at least 1.5 percent comparing to the current five-speed gearboxes, the official said.

IKCO is also going to produce automatic six-speed gearboxes in the Q4 of the next Iranian year.

According to the IKCO head, 60 percent of the technology and equipment used in the automatic gearboxes will be domestic.

“By the end of the next Iranian year 1,000 automatic six-speed gearboxes will be produced and installed on various vehicles,” Moqimi said.

According to the official, marketing studies show that at least 100,000 manual and automatic gearboxes are needed each year in the Iranian market, and Iran Khodro has considered this demand in its product development roadmap.