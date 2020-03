Iraqis held a funeral procession in Najaf on Saturday, March 14, for some of those killed in US airstrikes on Friday.

Iraq's Joint Operations Command said in a statement that three soldiers, two policemen and one civilian were killed, according to an initial toll, and that four soldiers, two policemen, a civilian, and five militiamen were injured, Presstv Reported.

Washington launched the strikes in retaliation for a rocket attack on Wednesday on a base north of Baghdad that killed two US troops and a British soldier.