Rouhani scotches quarantine rumors, asks people to stay at home

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani says none of the Iranian cities is planned to be quarantined amid the coronavirus outbreak, denying rumors.

The president also dismissed rumors about the closure of certain stores and businesses in the country.

The government does not intend to implement quarantine measures, he said on Sunday speaking after a joint meeting of the Government’s Economic Headquarters and a number of Iranian traders, according to Tasnim News Agency.

“A rumor has spread that certain stores and businesses have been closed as part of efforts to impose quarantine restrictions in Tehran and a number of other cities, which is not true at all,” he reiterated, stressing that such measures are neither in place nor going to be imposed during the Norouz holidays (March 20-April 1).”

Rouhani gave assurance that decisions about the closure of businesses or enforcement of restrictions will only be made by the Coronavirus Fight Base in Tehran, stressing that other provinces are, by no means, entitled to take decisions on such issues independently.

Commenting on the topics addressed in the joint meeting, he said they included economic issues as well as the negative impacts of the coronavirus spread on different Iranian businesses.

Rouhani acknowledged that the rapid outbreak has naturally caused problems for some businesses, saying, “In this meeting, we sought to find a way to provide assistance to those suffering financial hardship under the present circumstances.”

He said the government will, as usual, continue to support the people, emphasizing that efforts are mainly focused on keeping them mostly at home.

Rouhani assured that the country is confronted with no problem in terms of meeting the domestic needs for consumer goods and hygiene products, adding Iranian ports are full of goods.

He said negotiations are underway between Iran and the neighboring countries, in particular, on facilitating cross-border trade and transportation of goods.

Outlining the government's plans to help people and businesses overcome difficulties in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, Rouhani noted that measures to that end include giving cash handouts to those with low wages and offering tax and utility breaks of up to three months.

The new coronavirus, called COVID-19, emerged in China late last year and is now spreading in Europe and across the Middle East.

724 Iranians killed; 13,938 infected

Speaking on the same day, Kianoush Jahanpour, the spokesman of the Iranian Ministry of Health, said the virus had claimed 113 lives in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall death toll to 724 in Iran, according to Press TV.

He added that 1,209 fresh cases were added to the number of confirmed infections during the period, bringing the total to 13,938.

"The good news is that more than 4,590 of the overall confirmed cases have recovered" and the patients have been discharged from hospitals, he said.

The official urged people to cancel all travels and stay at home so that the situation would improve in the coming days.

Jahanpour called on Iranians to "take the coronavirus seriously" and especially be mindful of elderly relatives who are most vulnerable to the infection.