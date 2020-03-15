RSS
1121 GMT March 15, 2020

News ID: 266933
Published: 0312 GMT March 15, 2020

Two Iranian film scripts accepted into American Screenwriting Conference

Two Iranian film scripts accepted into American Screenwriting Conference

Two short film scripts, ‘Like A Secret’ and ‘Gelbazi’, written by Iranian screenwriter Saeed Zamanian, were accepted into the 16th edition of the American Screenwriting Conference in the US.

The annual event is part of the 25th edition of the Sacramento International Film Festival, scheduled for May 3-5 in the American city, Mehr News Agency reported.

Selected screenwriters will be trained by Lew Hunter, Dean Emeritus of the UCLA screenwriting program and author of THE BOOK, Screenwriting 434. Lew has trained more Academy Award-winning writers than anyone on the planet.

Winners will be announced during the opening of the 25th edition of the Sacramento International Film Festival.

‘Like A Secret’ had previously won the best short screenplay award of Florence Film Awards in Italy.

 

 

   
KeyWords
Gelbazi
Saeed Zamanian
American Screenwriting Conference
