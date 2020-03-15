Iranian movies grab nine awards at Italian Film Days in Cyprus

The Italian Film Days in Cyprus granted nine awards to Iranian films in nine different categories in its February 2020 edition.

The festival selected 15 winners for its February 2020 edition, nine of which were from Iran, Mehr News Agency reported.

The following is the list of Iranian winners:

Best Narrative Short: The Eyes of Miracle (Abbas Davoudi)

Best Documentary: Sarevo (Mohammad Abdollahi)

Best Indie Film: Fourteenth Day (Mahmoud Nazeri)

Best First Time Director: Nemesis (Behzad Jafari)

Best Cinematography: Old Man’s Heavy Sleep (Mostafa Rostampour)

Best Editing: Game Without Zero (Mostafa Rostampour)

Best Original Score: Redundancy (Kayvan Sarvari)

Best Actress: Women who Run with Wolves (Amir Athar Soheili)

Best Actor: Raheel (Ayat Asadi Rahbar)

Italian Film Days brings Italian films, as well as other titles from around the world, to Cyprus. The event is organized by the IMAGO Group and the Embassy of Italy in Nicosia. The artistic direction of the Festival is entrusted to Claudio Rossi Massimi, the Italian author and director.