Foreign diplomats receive Iranian FM’s letters about US harmful sanctions

The deputies of the Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif held meetings with foreign diplomats residing in Tehran to submit the letters he has written to his counterparts about the US sanctions hindering the delivery of medical products needed for fighting coronavirus to Iran.

In separate and multiple meetings with the ambassadors and heads of the foreign missions residing in Iran, the foreign minister’s deputies expounded on the latest status of the fight against the coronavirus epidemic in the country, mentioning the problems and obstacles that Washington’s unilateral sanctions have posed to the supply of the necessary health and medical products to Tehran, Tasnim News Agency reported.

In May 2018, President Donald Trump pulled the US out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), signed between Iran and the P5+1 in July 2015, and reimposed Washington’s unilateral sanctions on Tehran.

In addition, they handed over Zarif’s letters to the heads of foreign missions in Tehran in these meetings.

The contents of the letters were identical to the letter that Zarif wrote to Secretary General of the United Nations António Guterres on Saturday.

In the meetings, it was emphasized that the unilateral and illegal sanctions imposed by the US against the Islamic Republic of Iran are the main obstacle to the effective and inclusive fight against the coronavirus outbreak in the country, and it was underlined that the international community must not recognize and abide by the unlawful sanctions.

In his letters to Guterres and his foreign counterparts, Zarif has emphasized that despite Iran’s scientific capabilities and the commitment that its health system has shown in the fight against the coronavirus, US sanctions have negatively impacted the country’s legal imports of medicine, medical equipment and humanitarian supplies and have posed serious obstacles to its efforts in the battle against the COVID-19 outbreak.

The foreign minister has also cited examples of Washington’s measures against Iran, pointing to, among several other things, the adverse impacts of US sanctions on the Iranian overseas sales of oil.

He has also deplored the international community’s inaction in the face of US government’s illegal measures.

Zarif has also stressed the need for an immediate end to US government’s economic terrorism against the people of Iran, highlighting the duty of the UN and its member states to support Iranians.