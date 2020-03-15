Iran’s Javid, Aqapour shortlisted for world best futsal player awards

Sports Desk

Iran’s Mehdi Javid and Salar Aqapour were nominated by futsalplanet.com for world’s best players awards in 2019.

Javid, 32, a player of Iranian club Mes Sungun, was picked for Best Player of the Year Award, while his club teammate Aqapour is among nominees for Best Young Player of the Year Award.

Two nominations took Iran’s tally to eight at the 20th edition of Futsalplanet Awards – set to announce the winners on March 26 – as the men’s national team, Seyyed Mohammad Nazemasharieh (best national team coach), Sepehr Mohammadi (best male goalkeeper), Sara Shirbeigi (best female player), Farzaneh Tavassoli (best female goalkeeper), and Gelareh Nazemi (best referee) have already been nominated in respective categories.

The following is full nominations list for best player and best young player of the year:

Best Player of the Year:

Adolfo Fernández Díaz (ESP)

Artem Antoshkin (RUS)

Henrique da Cunha Elgart "Di Maria" (BRA)

Carlos Vagner Gularte Filho "Ferrão" (BRA)

Mehdi Javid (IRN)

Leandro Lino Dos Santos (BRA)

Alex Rodrigo da Silva Merlim "Babalu" (BRA/ITA)

Damián Stazzone Alvarez (ARG)

Taynan da Silva Rego (BRA/KAZ)

Tomoki Yoshikawa (JPN)

Best Young Player of the Year:

Salar Aqapour (IRN)

Antonio Pérez Ortega (ESP)

Hugo Miguel Neves Silva (POR)

Josip Jurlina (CRO)

Leonardo Caetano Silva "Leozinho" (BRA)

Matheus Rodrigues Cézar da Silva (BRA)

Artem Niyazov (RUS)

Muhammad Osamanmusa (THA)

Adrián Rodríguez Mosteirín "Pirata" (ESP)

Kazuya Shimizu (JPN)