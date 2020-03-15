RSS
News ID: 266940
Published: 0525 GMT March 15, 2020

Iranian farmer, 91, overcomes coronavirus

National Desk

A 91-year-old Iranian farmer was released from hospital after recovering from COVID-19 disease.

Dr. Abbas Abbaszadeh said Iranian old man, also suffering from a heart disease, asthma, and blood pressure, was released from Pasteur Hospital in Bam, Kerman Province, southeast Iran, on Sunday and sent to University of Medical Sciences in Bam for further checkups.

Dr. Abbaszadeh believes a healthy nutrition and consumption of Bam’s date contributed to his recovery.

 

 

   
