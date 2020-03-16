Lake Urmia volume exceeds 4b m3

National Desk

The water volume of Lake Urmia in northwest Iran has reached to 4.01 billion cubic meters, an Iranian official said on Monday.

The figure increased by 1.61 billion cubic meters in the past 12 months, Atabak Jafari, head of West Azarbaijan Regional Water Company told IRNA.

Jafari also said the area of the lake increased to 2,966 km2 – up by 494 km2 during the said period. The Iranian official believes the area will surpass the 3,000 km2 mark in the near future.

Also the water level of the lake stands at 1,271.5m – indicating a 59cm rise in the previous 12 months.

Located between the provinces of East Azerbaijan and West Azerbaijan, Lake Urmia, along with its approximately 102 islands, is protected as a national park by the Iranian Department of Environment.