Rouhani: Coronavirus figures promising, fever check to begin on roads Tuesday

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani described as promising figures pertaining to efforts to contain the spread of the new coronavirus in the country.

He made the remark on Monday at a session of the National Task Force for Fighting Coronavirus, according to president.ir.

Rouhani expressed satisfaction with the report presented at the beginning of the meeting, saying, “The statistics and figures pertaining to the fight against the spread of the coronavirus in the country are promising. Based on the figures, we are past the peak of the disease. However, I still suggest people to stay at home.”

He also appreciated nonstop efforts by the country’s medical staff in the fight against the virus, also known as COVID-19.

Fever check

Rouhani said, "As of tomorrow (Tuesday) the ministries of health and interior will announce the entry-exit routes and roads to different provinces and begin taking people’s temperatures on these roads to check for fever.”

14,991 infected; 853 killed

In addition, the Iranian Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said on Monday the virus has claimed 129 lives in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall death toll to 853.

Jahanpour said that 1,053 fresh cases were added to the number of confirmed infections during the period, bringing the total to 14,991.

He put at 4,996 the number of the cases who have recovered and been discharged from hospitals.

The new virus, a respiratory disease, emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in Hubei Province late last year. It has killed nearly 6,500 people globally, and infected over 170,000 others, according to worldometers.info.