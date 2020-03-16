RSS
0446 GMT March 16, 2020

News ID: 266950
Published: 0103 GMT March 16, 2020

Official: Athletes good role models for stay-at-home fight against coronavirus

Official: Athletes good role models for stay-at-home fight against coronavirus
IRNA

Sports Desk

Iranian athletes, by staying at home, could set an example for people to fight the coronavirus, said Mahin Farhadizad , deputy of women’s sport development of Sports Ministry.

“All the athletes have been recommended by the Sports Ministry to stay at home [during the crisis] and do their trainings and workouts along with their family members,” Farhadizad added.

“Even I have been trying to do my job via telephone and social media and keep the safe distance in the meetings.”

All the major sporting events in the country have been postponed due to the spread of the virus. 

 

   
KeyWords
Athletes
coronavirus
IranDaily
 
