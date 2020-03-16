CBI to allocate €250m for medical equipment, drugs amid coronavirus outbreak

Domestic Economy Desk

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced that it will allocate at least €250 million for importing drugs and medical equipment to fight the coronavirus spread in the country.

The decision, which was made in a meeting between the officials of the CBI and Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education, is aimed at facilitating and accelerating allocation of foreign currency funds for purchasing medical items required for combating the coronavirus, IRNA reported.

The CBI is supposed to provide the required financial resources as soon as possible in cooperation with the ministry.

The new virus, a respiratory disease also known as COVID-19, emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in Hubei Province late last year. It has killed over 6,500 people globally, and infected more than 170,000 others, according to worldometers.info.

On Monday, the Iranian Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said the virus has claimed 129 lives in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall death toll to 853.

Jahanpour said that 1,053 fresh cases were added to the number of confirmed infections during the period, bringing the total to 14,991.

He put at 4,996 the number of the cases who have recovered and been discharged from hospitals.